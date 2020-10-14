Traffic signal at Hualapai, Centennial Parkway to be activated Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new traffic signal at the intersection of Hualapai Way and Centennial Parkway will go into operation Wednesday morning.

The northwest valley intersection, just east of Centennial High School, has seen increasing traffic as housing developments in the area continue to build new homes.

City of Las Vegas Department of Public Works staff will be on site to activate and monitor the traffic signal Wednesday morning.

Traffic signals at Haualapai and Dorrell Lane, and Hualapai at Elkhorn Road went into operation in May.

Three more signals are planned as part of a $4 million project:

Hualapai at Farm Road

Fort Apache Road at Elkhorn Road

Fort Apache at Deer Springs Way

The new intersections include closed-circuit video cameras.

The Regional Transportation Commission’s Fuel Revenue Index Tax and Traffic Signal Impact Fees funded the design and construction of these improvements.