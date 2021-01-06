Traffic signal activated at intersection where motorcyclist was killed day before

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County installed a new traffic signal Wednesday morning at a dangerous intersection where a motorcyclist was killed a day earlier in a crash.

The traffic signal, which has been planned for months, was turned on at 6 a.m. at Sahara Avenue and Winterwood Boulevard, south of Charleston Boulevard.

On Tuesday, a 56-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash. The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Sahara when a Toyota Camry crashed into it. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and died.

The crash marked the fourth traffic-related death for the year in Metro’s jurisdiction.