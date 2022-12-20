LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Police Department received some holiday help from the big guy in a blue suit this year during its annual “Traffic Santa” enforcement event.

CCSD PD Santa Cop enforcement (CCSDPD)

Across the Las Vegas Valley Santa and his elves were out in full force on Tuesday at US95 and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

In total officers pulled over 274 vehicles and issued 217 citations to drivers.

Officers also made one DUI arrest during the enforcement.

Citations to drivers were handed out in red envelopes from “CCSDPD Traffic Santa,” and a lump of coal was also provided to drivers during the enforcement.