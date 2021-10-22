Traffic, rideshare concerns as three-day Electric Daisy Carnival gets underway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Electric Daisy Carnival is underway and that means traffic on I-15 heading towards the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be busy over the next three days.

EDC is the largest electronic dance music festival in North America.

It’s expected to draw 150,000 people to the speedway every day for the next three days.

Most of the festival-goers who spoke to 8 News Now say they are using a shuttle service, which they say is an easier alternative to a cab or rideshare option.

“We are going to take a shuttle I think it’s the logical way to go. I feel like with RIDESHARE it’s going to be a mess with so many people that are coming in,” said Jeff Pauoick an EDC attendee.

Many attendees worry that due to the high demand at the festival this year, they will be left waiting for hours to get a ride or not even able to get one at all.

“We’ve heard that if you take a taxi or an Uber it takes really long but the shuttle is supposed to get you there can you get pre-checked so you don’t have to wait in line,” said Danielle Ramirez who is also attending EDC this year.

While the shuttle service is a more expensive option, many say it’s more convenient, and like that it’s a guaranteed ride taking off at a certain time, which gives festival-goers less worry about navigating through traffic.

As for rideshare and cab options, JD Decker with the Taxicab Authority says they have been preparing for the festival for a while now and are on high alert to make sure things run smoothly and people stay safe.

“It’s a major transportation event and we are expecting a big demand for rides,” Decker said. “We are already seeing ads on Craigslist and online for people offering rides through some social media and it’s very dangerous for the public to get into someone’s car who isn’t licensed on the app through a transportation network company or a licensed cab driver because the state has no idea who these people are.”

The Festival will run until Sunday evening at the Las Vegas Speedway.