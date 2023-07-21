LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Several traffic restrictions are expected to begin as the Nevada Department of Transportation’s (NDOT) I-15/Tropicana project continues along the Las Vegas resort corridor.

The specific NDOT-managed projects and corresponding traffic restrictions are as follows:

Frank Sinatra Drive restriction:

Frank Sinatra Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Excalibur Way and Arena Drive through Thursday, July 27

This lane reduction is necessary to facilitate preparations for the construction of the new Tropicana Avenue bridge over Frank Sinatra.

One northbound lane of Frank Sinatra Drive will be restricted between Excalibur Way and Arena Drive between 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1

(Credit: NDOT)

Northbound I-15 closure:

Northbound I-15 will be closed between Blue Diamond Road and Flamingo Road, nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on August 2 and 3

Motorists will be diverted off northbound I-15 to Russell Road, then north on Decatur Blvd, and back onto I-15 at Flamingo

NDOT has arranged a detour on the east side of the freeway to avoid interfering with concurrent work in the resort corridor at that time.

Dean Martin Drive Channel construction:

One northbound lane of Dean Martin Drive will continue to be reduced between Palm Center Dr and Hotel Rio Dr for channel construction and I-15 southbound widening

Northbound I-15 lane reduction:

From August 6 to August 11, northbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes between Hacienda Avenue and Tropicana Avenue for the installation of bridge deck panels for the Tropicana Avenue bridge over I-15

Nightly lane reductions:

On August 6 and 7, from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., northbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes between Warm Springs Rd and I-215

Simultaneously, southbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes between Russell Road and Warm Springs Road

This restriction is necessary for the installation of sign mounts

On August 7 and 8, from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., northbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes between Sunset Road and Hacienda Avenue for the installation of sign mounts

On August 9 and 10, from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., northbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes between Sunset Rd and Hacienda Ave, and southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between Sunset Road and Hacienda Avenue

This restriction is necessary for the installation of sign mounts

Drivers should be aware that Clark County and F1 have planned concurrent work, resulting in

lane reductions and/or closures on Las Vegas Blvd, Koval, Sands, and Sammy Davis Jr. Due to

these combined projects, heavy traffic congestion is expected, especially in the north/south

movement through the resort corridor next week.