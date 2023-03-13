LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of March 3, traffic-related fatalities in Nevada have dropped about 24% compared to 2022, a state fatal report released by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol showed.
In January there were a total of 26 fatalities and 26 fatal crashes. In January 2022, there were 28 fatalities and 17 fatal crashes.
The report showed that in February, there were a total of 13 fatalities and 12 fatal crashes. In February 2022, there were 23 fatalities and 22 fatal crashes.
As of March 3, there have been a total of 39 fatalities on Nevada roads. This time last year there were 51, resulting in a 23.53% drop between 2022 and 2023.
Pedestrian deaths in Nevada dropped 25% with a total of 12 pedestrian deaths compared to 16 in 2022, the report showed.
A majority of the fatalities occurred in Clark County with a total of 29 fatalities and 28 fatal crashes. In 2022, there were 42 fatalities and 31 fatal crashes resulting in a 30.95% drop in fatalities.