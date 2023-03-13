LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of March 3, traffic-related fatalities in Nevada have dropped about 24% compared to 2022, a state fatal report released by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol showed.

In January there were a total of 26 fatalities and 26 fatal crashes. In January 2022, there were 28 fatalities and 17 fatal crashes.

The report showed that in February, there were a total of 13 fatalities and 12 fatal crashes. In February 2022, there were 23 fatalities and 22 fatal crashes.

(Nevada State Police Highway Patrol)

As of March 3, there have been a total of 39 fatalities on Nevada roads. This time last year there were 51, resulting in a 23.53% drop between 2022 and 2023.

Pedestrian deaths in Nevada dropped 25% with a total of 12 pedestrian deaths compared to 16 in 2022, the report showed.

A majority of the fatalities occurred in Clark County with a total of 29 fatalities and 28 fatal crashes. In 2022, there were 42 fatalities and 31 fatal crashes resulting in a 30.95% drop in fatalities.