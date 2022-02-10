Traffic-related deaths for 2021 increase after October death is connected to crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of people killed in crashes in 2021 has increased by one person after the Clark County Coroner’s Office determined a man’s death in October was related to a crash and not a medical condition.

The 58-year-old man was driving on Bonanza Road and towing a trailer behind his Nissan Titan when struck a curb and collided with a residential block wall. The man’s death is the 150th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2021.

At the time of the crash, it was undetermined what caused the man’s death but an investigation by the coroner’s office revealed it was a result of the crash.

