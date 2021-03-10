Traffic on southbound I-15 to be rerouted Thursday night in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic coming into Las Vegas on Interstate 15 will be routed around construction on Thursday night, beginning at 7 p.m. and running through 6 a.m. on Friday.

Southbound I-15 will be closed at Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas, and traffic will be rerouted onto the 215 Northern Beltway, turning around at Lamb Boulevard, and returning along the Beltway before rejoining I-15.

The temporary closure will allow pouring concrete for new flyovers as part of the $100 million I-15/215 Northern Beltway interchange project.

The project broke ground last year. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.