Traffic officials share dangers of ‘Drinksgiving’ as Thanksgiving holiday season is upon us

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Local traffic officials encouraged safety on the roads Wednesday, as what many call “Drinksgiving” sparks a dangerous trend on our valley roads.

Many are focused on family as Thanksgiving is upon us, but the holiday does also mean a slew of issues on the streets.

“There are so many people that are trying to get to their families,” Las Vegas driver Kristan Hill said.

Wednesday saw several crashes; one deadly and another with DUI suspected.

“It’s a big concern of mine,” Hill said. “Because I’m trying to get home to my family and my children.”

Hill told 8 News Now she and other drivers have concerns, as tourists and locals head out to drink, then get behind the wheel.

Retired police officer Dave Kohlmeier said this has caused many to coin the day before Turkey Day as “Drinksgiving.”

“As a cop for 17 years,” Kohlmeier explained. “I did see an uptick in DUIs and deaths taking place on this particular night.”

Andrew Bennett with Nevada State Police told 8 News Now our state has already seen about 340 traffic deaths in 2021, so he’s asking everyone to consider the consequences.

“This is the deadliest year in a decade by far,” Bennett said of 2021 traffic crashes.

Courtesy: KLAS

“Until you experience that knock on the door,” Bennett added. “You might not think it’s going to be you.”

He and others emphasized the importance of finding a safe way home, which will keep yourself and those around you from what could be a life-or-death decision.

“There are so many people that are affected,” Hill concluded. “By one person’s decision to drink and drive.”

Nevada State Police has partnered with Lyft to offer a discount code through the holiday weekend.

Use the code “SafeTurkey2021” for $10 off a ride through Sunday, November 28.