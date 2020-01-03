Breaking News
Police barricade happening in UMC parking lot

Traffic light installed at intersection where middle-school student was killed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new traffic light was turned on Friday morning in the far southwest valley where a student was killed by a car last year.

Twelve-year-old Jonny Smith was hit and killed while walking home from Faiss Middle School on March 25. Following the crash, parents in the neighborhood demanded a change at the intersection of Fort Apache Road and Maule Avenue where Smith was killed.

The incident prompted a traffic study which later showed a traffic light was necessary there. Clark County Public Works was able to fast-track the project so it could be finished in 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories