Traffic light installed at intersection where middle-school student was killed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new traffic light was turned on Friday morning in the far southwest valley where a student was killed by a car last year.

Twelve-year-old Jonny Smith was hit and killed while walking home from Faiss Middle School on March 25. Following the crash, parents in the neighborhood demanded a change at the intersection of Fort Apache Road and Maule Avenue where Smith was killed.

The incident prompted a traffic study which later showed a traffic light was necessary there. Clark County Public Works was able to fast-track the project so it could be finished in 2020.