LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Durango Casino & Resort settles into its location in the southwest Las Vegas valley, some locals believe the initial congestion triggered by the new resort is beginning to taper off.

“Traffic has definitely improved since it opened,” Joel Lewis said. He’s a Las Vegas valley local who requests the area, as is Jacquese Lawhorn, who has lived near the newly-opened resort for years.

“It’s very much so booming,” Lawhorn said. “I see it in the hospital where I work. We’ve seen an increase in patients, too.”

The ramifications of the opening of Durango aren’t limited to economics, as some locals say additions brought on for the resort are beginning to help traffic

“With the cones, you’d have to merge into one lane,” Marshall Stordock, a Las Vegas local said. “Everyone would be stuck there for ten to fifteen minutes, but now most of it is gone and they have multiple entrances to the casino, so it’s not bad.”

Even with the additions, it’s not all perfect.

“The stoplight made a difference, but we still have a problem in the evenings getting off the freeway,” Lewis said.

As the new equilibrium of the area surrounding Durango settles, new shopping opportunities continue to populate the area bringing more and more traffic to the southwest Las Vegas valley.