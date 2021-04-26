Traffic delays due to police activity near Lake Mead Parkway, 215 Beltway

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Motorists should expect delays in the area of Lake Mead Parkway and I-215 for the next several hours. Henderson Police and fire crews responded to reports of a subject laying in the travel lanes around 3:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they reportedly found the individual deceased at the scene. They say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The victim’s race and age are currently not known.

Avoid the area. Authorities say some travel lanes have been closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.