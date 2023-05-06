LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has been a busy weekend in Las Vegas as the Lovers & Friends Festival takes place along with the Golden Knights playoffs, and more. With the busy weekend comes heavy traffic delays. 8 News Now spoke to attendees about how they have been navigating through the eventful weekend.

“There was a lot of traffic to get here on the 15 freeway,” Ivonne Miranda, Lovers & Friends attendee visiting from California said. “It took us a while to get here, but we left early.”

From Missy Elliot to Mariah Carey, Nelly, and Usher, Lovers & Friends was a millennial’s dream to listen to all the hits from the 90s and early 2000. However, Lovers & Friends was not the only big event in town with Regae in the Desert, people watching the Kentucky Derby at the Westgate, and the Golden Knights playoffs also happening.

“I’m a rideshare driver so I can appreciate the business of the weekend,” Golden Knights fan, Virgil Houston said. “I really enjoyed watching the Kentucky Derby. There’s always so much going on this weekend with the Friends & Lovers concert, it’s really exciting.”

Attendees told 8 News Now that traffic delays and lack of parking are to be expected.

“I’ve been to several festivals and it’s just a part of drawing in a large audience, traffic comes with it. So I planned around it and looked up what hotels were close to the venue and what is walkable,” Lovers & Friends attendee, Donna Tabana said.

As for the weather, this year was significantly cooler than last year. Those who spoke to 8 News Now were pleased with the amenities offered at the festival including adequate space for people to walk around and plenty of cool water, which was lacking at last year’s festival.