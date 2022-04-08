LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several hours before the K-Pop band BTS is scheduled to take to the stage at Allegiant Stadium the roads leading to the venue were already backed up as droves of fans headed out earlier in the day.

Traffic jam begins ahead of BTS concert near Allegiant Stadium on Friday, April 8. (KLAS)

Traffic headed southbound along Dean Martin Drive saw major delays as early as 2 p.m. on Friday.

The first of four concerts is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Hacienda Avenue was closed to eastbound traffic at Valley View, along with lane closures on Russell at the I-15. Several delays were also noted on Polaris north of Russell.