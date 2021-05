LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic is backed up on U.S. Highway 95 southbound at Cheyenne. Police have stopped traffic.

Nevada Highway Patrol said the highway will be shut down as crews work on a power line that is down.

Traffic that had been stopped on the highway was allowed to go around the site, but the highway was closed at an earlier exit.

#TrafficAlert US95/Craig southbound closed for a possible power line in the roadway. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPOComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.