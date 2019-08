LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A valley driver caused a wet mess in the southwest valley Wednesday. According to Metro Police, a vehicle crashed into a hydrant at Blue Diamond and Decatur.

LIVE: Car crashes into a fire hydrant at Blue Diamond and Decatur. Avoid the area. Posted by 8 News Now on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. There wasn’t any other details released about wreck.

Drivers should avoid the area.