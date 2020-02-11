TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of US 95 close at MLK in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close US 95 southbound at Martin Luther King Boulevard in the downtown area from 10 p.m., on Feb. 10, until 5 a.m., Feb. 11.

The temporary closure is needed to adjust the overhead digital messaging sign to align with new freeway lane striping as part of Project NEON – the nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long Interstate 15 upgrade from the US 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue. Project Neon wrapped up last summer.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.