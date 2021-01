LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police officers have blocked off the area of Owens and Stocker Avenue due to reports of a man threatening to commit suicide. Traffic is closed in both directions on Owens from Main to A Street.

The man, who is said to be standing on a railroad overpass, is said to be in emotional distress.

Police said the man is refusing to come down, so SWAT and crisis negotiators are taking control.

Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story.