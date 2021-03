LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to NDOT, an overturned semi-truck is blocking traffic on I-15 southbound at the Flamingo Road on-ramp. Drivers are advised to use other routes.

8:48 AM, Crash, Overturned car 15 SB At Flamingo Rd On-ramp blocked Use other routes — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) March 15, 2021

As of 10:18 a.m. NDOT reports that the lane is partially blocked as cleanup is underway.

10:18 AM, I-15 SB At Flamingo Rd On-ramp partially blocked, use caution Use other routes — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) March 15, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.