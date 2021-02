LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For those planning on heading to Mt. Charleston this weekend, you may run into some roadblocks.

Officials will be closing State Routes 156, 157 and 158 intermittently, as needed, due to overcrowding. Nevada Highway Patrol made the announcement Thursday night on Twitter.

Mountain residents and those who have reservations to stay at any of the mountain resorts are asked to alert officers at the road closure to be allowed through.