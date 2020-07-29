TRAFFIC ALERT: McCarran Airport access ramp from westbound 215 to close Wednesday to drivers at 6:30 a.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The airport access ramp via westbound 215 from Henderson will shut down Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. It’s closing as part of the cleanup effort that continues following a tanker spill.

TRAFFIC UPDATE – As of 9:30 p.m, airport access via westbound I-215 (from Henderson) has reopened temporarily as clean up has halted for the evening. Clean up will resume in the morning and the ramp will close again at 6:30 a.m. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) July 29, 2020

The Nevada Highway Patrol closed the same ramp just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews worked to clean the roadway all day, but the cleanup came to a halt Tuesday night shortly before 10 p.m. The road reopened temporarily but will close Wednesday morning again at 6:30 a.m.

