TRAFFIC ALERT: McCarran Airport access ramp from westbound 215 to close Wednesday to drivers at 6:30 a.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The airport access ramp via westbound 215 from Henderson will shut down Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. It’s closing as part of the cleanup effort that continues following a tanker spill.

The Nevada Highway Patrol closed the same ramp just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews worked to clean the roadway all day, but the cleanup came to a halt Tuesday night shortly before 10 p.m. The road reopened temporarily but will close Wednesday morning again at 6:30 a.m.

