LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Visitors leaving Las Vegas Saturday afternoon are dealing with heavy traffic on the Nevada/California State Line on Interstate 15 near Primm.

#FASTALERT 2:00 PM, Nov 27 2021

Travel Alert:

I-15 Southbound To Nevada/California State Line,

19 Mile Backup. Prepare for major delays. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 27, 2021

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has issued a travel alert warning following a 19-mile backup on Interstate 15 heading south.

The backup is normal for drivers who travel between Nevada and California.

Officials remind drivers to leave some extra time for any major delays.