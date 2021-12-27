Traffic Alert: Major backup on Interstate 15 Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Visitors leaving Las Vegas Monday afternoon are dealing with heavy traffic on the Nevada/California State Line on Interstate 15 near Primm.

12/27/2021 2:50 PM



Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California

12 Mile Back-Up

Expect Long Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 27, 2021

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has issued a travel alert warning following a big backup on Interstate 15 heading south.

The backup is normal for drivers who travel between Nevada and California.

As of 2:50 p.m, RTC says it is a 12-mile backup.

Officials remind drivers to leave some extra time for any major delays.

Earlier this month, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to expand Interstate 15. The plan spans a five-mile stretch between the California-Nevada state line and Barstow to ease traffic congestion during peak hours.