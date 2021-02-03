Traffic Alert: Long-term Oso Blanca Road closure begins Feb. 7

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas valley drivers prepare: a portion of Oso Blanca Road in the northwest will close for up to three years for upgrades. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) says the closure encompasses nearly one mile of the road, from the 215 to south of Deer Springs Way.

The closure will go into effect at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Crews will work to widen and realign Oso Blanca, a task that is part of the Centennial Bowl project’s final phase. NDOT says this will provide direct access to Centennial Center Boulevard.

Access to eastbound 215 from Oso Blanca will also change. Modifications will include new one-way slip ramps to and from Sky Point Drive and a new multi-use trail.

NDOT provided a map with detour options:

Drivers are asked to be cautious and aware while traveling in work zones. For more information, click here.