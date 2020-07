LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — IR215 is now reopened in both directions, according to Nevada Highway Patrol troopers. The interstate closed at Ann Road and Cheyenne Friday because of a suicidal person at Lone Mountain Road and IR215.

#trafficalert IR215 is closed in both directions at Ann Rd and Cheyenne for a suicidal subject at Lone Mtn. Avoid the area, there is no timeframe for when the 215 may reopen. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 24, 2020

Howerver, it reopened Friday afternoon around 2:50 p.m.

