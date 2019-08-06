TRAFFIC ALERT: I-15 northbound at Silverado Ranch closed due to deadly shooting near Blue Diamond

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — I-15 northbound at Silverado Ranch is closed due to a homicide investigation near the area.

The call first went out shortly before 8 p.m. as a shots fired call, according to a tweet from Nevada Highway Patrol tweet on Monday night.

#breaking ⚠️ I-15NB at Silverado Ranch is closed due to a shots fired investigation. NHP is handling road closures, LVMPD is handling investigation. Traffic exiting NB at Silverado Ranch. Expect delays in the area. #roadclosure #investigation #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 6, 2019



However, after police investigated further, it turns out the shooting actually happened on I-15 near Blue Diamond around 7:34 p.m. that resulted from road rage. According to Metro, a driver in his mid-50’s in a 4-door sedan was shot by someone driving a white van.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen northbound on I-15. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The female passenger was uninjured.

Police say the male victim and female passenger are tourists from California.

No other information was released.