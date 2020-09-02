Domestic disturbance turned kidnapping closes I-15 at Blue Diamond for short time Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police officers are investigating a possible kidnapping near Maryland Parkway and E. Flamingo Road. According to Metro, a man was seen forcing a woman into a vehicle at an apartment complex located at 3955 Algonquin Drive.

Metro’s 911 said the caller told them that a man was breaking the window to a home before he started to batter a woman. The man then forced the woman into a vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle driving in the area and initiated a pursuit, but the driver refused to stop, police said.

Officers pursued the vehicle until the pursuit was terminated at I-15 and Blue Diamond Road when officers were able to detain the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody. The suspect and the victim were transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.

Metro said the southbound on-ramp from Blue Diamond was closed while detectives respond and conduct the investigation.