TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays expected on I-215 EB near I-15 SB due to fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic delays are expected for at least two hours on eastbound I-215 near I-15 southbound due to a fatal crash. Several eastbound lanes are closed.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, around 2:44 p.m., a silver Honda Accord traveling eastbound on the 215 made an unsafe lane change and struck a box truck. The Honda’s driver was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

It is currently unknown if impairment was a factor.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

