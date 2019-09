NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Losee Road is shut down between E. Gowan and E. Alexander road. North Las Vegas Police say they had to close the area as they investigate an inert replica of an explosive device at SA Recycling located at 3870 Losee Road.

Police first received the call from someone at the recycling plant about finding an "old-looking" explosive device around 10 a.m. The device was found in the in recyclables.