Traffic Alert: Big backup on Interstate 15 Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Travelers leaving Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon are dealing with another day of heavy traffic on the Nevada/California State Line on Interstate 15 near Primm.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has issued a travel alert warning following a big backup on Interstate 15 heading south.

Traffic Alert: Expect delays on I-15 SB towards California

10 mile back-up

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 28, 2021

As of 1:30 p.m, RTC says it is a 10-mile backup.

The backup is normal for drivers who travel between Nevada and California.

Officials remind drivers to leave some extra time for any major delays.

Earlier this month, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to expand Interstate 15. The plan spans a five-mile stretch between the California-Nevada state line and Barstow to ease traffic congestion during peak hours.