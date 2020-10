WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) – A new CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll released Sunday shows that former vice president Joe Biden is leading in Nevada with a 52% support from likely voters to President Trump’s 46% of support from likely voters with 4.1-point margin of error.

The survey asked participants a variety of questions that included how President Trump handled contracting coronavirus, how the candidates handle themselves personally, how they care about other people to if they believe the candidates are strong leaders.