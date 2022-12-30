LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – He calls it “Flutey-Tooty Holiday Friday.”

8NewsNow Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum, who’s has been playing his flute since he was in the 5th grade, occasionally breaks it out on the Good Day Las Vegas show, especially around the holidays.

For the program’s final broadcast of 2022, he played – what else? – the traditional New Year’s Eve favorite: “Auld Lang Syne.”

Nate urges anyone who’s ever played an instrument (and still has it maybe tucked away in a closet somewhere) to dust off the rust and make music!