LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Troopers are responding to a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer rollover on the road to Pahrump, just west of where the turnoff to Red Rock Canyon splits off from SR 160.

Nevada State Highway Patrol Southern Command tweeted on Friday that the rollover happened at mile marker 13 on the road to Pahrump.

SR 160 is also known as Blue Diamond Road in the southwest valley.

We will monitor road closures and update this story as soon as more information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.