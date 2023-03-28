LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In just over a day Union Pacific crews have repaired and will be reopening the tracks where a freight train derailed Monday morning near Barstow, Calif.

The company told 8 News Now on Monday that the crew was not injured and not in the cab at the time of the derailment.

Train derailment in the Mojave National Preserve on Monday, Mar. 27, 2023 (Image: Union Pacific)

HazMat teams are addressing what officials call a “minor fuel leak from one locomotive.” “The derailed railcars were loaded with iron ore, which spilled,” said a Union Pacific representative. “Iron ore is part of the steel-making process and is not a hazardous material.”

In a statement from Union Pacific, shortly after noon on Tuesday, the company said it will reopen the tracks Tuesday afternoon. “It will take time to remove all of the cars from the site and complete remediation,” Union Pacific said. “We continue to work closely with local, state and federal officials to investigate the cause.” As confirmed yesterday, there were no injuries, and the train was carrying iron ore, which is not a hazardous material.”

Train derailment in the Mojave National Preserve on Monday, Mar. 27, 2023 (KCBS)

At this time the company did not release any other information about the derailment. 8 News Now is working to find out if the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident.