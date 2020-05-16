Tracking Nevada’s progress against COVID-19 — GRAPHICS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You’ve heard Gov. Steve Sisolak talk about a 14-day decline in COVID-19 numbers, and how important that is to all the decisions in reopening businesses.

Keep track of how Nevada is doing in keeping COVID-19 under control here. You can find these graphics and many more on our COVID-19 data page.

The first chart shows how Nevada is doing relative to the World Health Organization’s recommendation:

After that, see how Nevada has successfully flattened the curve so far. Three charts show that the state appears — at least, for now — to have the resources to treat patients without overrunning hospital resources.

Many of our other charts are simply looks at the enormous number of cases, and what has been happening in Southern Nevada. Follow the updates, and don’t miss our maps that show cases and deaths across the state, as well as regional and national maps tracking the COVID-19 pandemic.