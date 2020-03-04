Tracking coronavirus: House approves $8B in emergency funds, Senate votes Thursday

NEW YORK (CBS) — California authorities report the state’s first death from the novel Coronavirus. That’s on top of the 10 deaths in Washington State. In addition to LA County confirming six new cases, it has declared a state of emergency for the area. In New York, about a thousand people are under self-quarantine after a man and his family tested positive. Reporter George Michael reports from New York.

New Hampshire health investigators say an employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to Italy – attended a private event over the weekend, despite having been directed to self-isolate.

In Washington state, an Amazon employee is in quarantine after testing positive. A nursing home outside Seattle remains the epicenter of the outbreak with at least five confirmed deaths.

Authorities say a visitor to the facility flew back to North Carolina and has since tested positive.

Officials in Los Angeles County announced a state of emergency after confirming six new cases.

“There’s one person that is hospitalized. All of our other five new cases are being isolated at home and closely monitored by the health department,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, LA County Dept. of Public Health.

Los Angeles Health officials believe they know how all six contracted the virus.

A lawyer in his 50’s who works in Manhattan is hospitalized here at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Officials say the man, his wife, two children, and his neighbor are all infected.

The neighbor drove the attorney to the doctor’s office. So they were in a car it was an enclosed place and that’s probably where the infection began

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with airline CEOs to discuss efforts to contain the virus.

“When people come in from certain areas we’re doing checks not only at the site of takeoff but at the site of landing,” said President Trump.

Federal health officials testified on Capitol Hill that they are on a record pace for a new coronavirus vaccine, but that it’s still at least a year to 18-months away.

Lawmakers are expected to approve emergency legislation later today that would provide more than $8 billion dollars to fight the virus.