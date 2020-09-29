TPS holders fight to keep families together, hold demonstration Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– Thousands of immigrants living across the Las Vegas valley who are under Temporary Protected Status could now face deportation as soon as next year after a federal appeals court panel ruled earlier this month that the Trump Administration could end humanitarian protections for over 300,000 immigrants who are living in the United States.

On Monday, families and supporters called for legislative intervention to prevent the separation of families. The demonstration was a part of the “On The Road To Justice” nationwide bus tour led by TPS holders.

“Many of these TPS holders and immigrants have been in the U.S. for many years,” said Emily Hernandez, her father is a TPS holder. “They pay taxes, they have a family, they have businesses, they should be able to stay in this country.”

Should the Trump Administration end humanitarian protections, the people from the following countries will be affected: