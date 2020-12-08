TPS extension granted to immigrants from certain countries living in US

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 21, 2010, file photo, Haitian national Carole Manigat, left, holds her daughter Hadassa Carole Albert as she waits for her turn to fill out temporary protective status papers at Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church in the Little Haiti neighborhood in Miami. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, that it was widening efforts to deport Haitians, a response to thousands of immigrants from the Caribbean nation who have overwhelmed California border crossings with Mexico in recent months. The move lifts special protections that shielded Haitians from deportation after their nation’s 2010 earthquake. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Homeland Security announced it will extend protections for thousands of immigrants.

Temporary Protected Status will be extended for those living in the U.S. who are from El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti, Nepal, Sudan and Nicaragua until Oct. 2021.

Great news! Individuals with Temporary Protected Status from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, and Sudan are now safe from the threat of deportation through October 2021. In the meantime, we must pass the #DREAMandPromise Act to provide a pathway to citizenship. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) December 8, 2020

Under the extension, the individuals impacted will be able to continue to legally live and work in the U.S. without facing deportation.

TPS allows foreigners to live in the U.S. when their home country experiences a natural disaster or armed conflict.