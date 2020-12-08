TPS extension granted to immigrants from certain countries living in US

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Homeland Security announced it will extend protections for thousands of immigrants.

Temporary Protected Status will be extended for those living in the U.S. who are from El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti, Nepal, Sudan and Nicaragua until Oct. 2021.

Under the extension, the individuals impacted will be able to continue to legally live and work in the U.S. without facing deportation.

TPS allows foreigners to live in the U.S. when their home country experiences a natural disaster or armed conflict.

