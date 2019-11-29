Toys ‘R’ Us is back with its first new store in the U.S.

(CNN) — Toys ‘R Us is opening its first brick and mortar store since declaring bankruptcy and closing all their locations last year.

However, customers shouldn’t expect the massive warehouse-sized toy universe they retailer was once well-known for.

Toys ‘R’ Us say its new store is a “highly experiential small-format retail space.”

It opened Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Westfield Garden State Plaze in Paramus, New Jersey

A second location is expected soon at the Galleria Mall in Houston. Toys ‘R’ Us also operates an e-commerce site, but it redirects shoppers to Target.com when they are ready to make a purchase.