Toys for Tots program offers virtual toy box to collect gifts for Christmas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the years the Marine Toys for Tots program has brought Christmas to many Las Vegas valley children. They’re doing it again this year but with a virtual twist.

Donors can actually shop and purchase the toys through this webpage on the Toys for Tots website. The toys are listed by age group and can be virtually dragged into a donation box. In past year, donors usually shop for gifts and drop them into the collection boxes.

According to Toys for Tots website, “With the economic challenges of 2020 we’re certain that more families than ever before will need our help. Your gift today will bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.”

Toys for Tots also accepts money donations which are used to purchase gifts. You can find that link here.