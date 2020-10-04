Toys for Tots adjusting operations due to COVID-19, asking for virtual donations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holidays are quickly approaching, and with more people out of work, nonprofit groups are adjusting their operations.

From shopping online to connecting with loved ones through technology, the holidays will look very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the CDC’s recommendations on social distancing.

While these changes occur, the work to help underserved youth continues for nonprofits like Toys for Tots.

“The look on their face is indescribable. Imagine the first Christmas you had and the favorite gift you got, a bike or a doll. For these kids having a rough time, just to make sure they get a gift and have a Christmas makes a huge difference,” Sgt. Ryan MacDonald, coordinator for Toys for Tots, said.

The Toys for Tots Foundation is 73-years-old and has a long history in Southern Nevada. The organization collects toys and partners with local groups to give to kids in need.

Sgt. MacDonald says COVID-19 has impacted their plans this year, and they are asking for virtual donations.

“If you go to our website, there are two organizations to pick from, ‘You Give Goods,’ and ‘Amazon Wishlist.’ It gives everyone a safe, contact-free way to give toys to us so we can distribute them back to people in the community,” he said.

Sgt. MacDonald is hoping they can surpass last year’s record of 5,600 gifts.

The deadline to submit to be a partnering organization or receiving family is Nov. 15.

“All the toys received go directly back to your community. One toy will make a difference,” MacDonald added.

Click HERE for more information on how to donate.