‘Toys for Tickets’ allows payment of some parking fines with unwrapped toys

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council is expected to approve “Toys for Tickets” at its Wednesday session, renewing a popular program that allows payment of parking fines with toys.

Violators who are ticketed with certain offenses — generally, parking tickets with some exceptions — will be allowed to donate toys to HELP of Southern Nevada, an organization that helps homeless families.

Instead of paying a fine, people are offered the choice of bringing in an unwrapped toy of equal or greater value.

The program will run from Oct. 15 through Nov. 15 if approved by the council.

To participate, drivers must bring the parking ticket, as well as a receipt for the toy. Toys and tickets will be collected until Dec. 15 at the Parking Services Office, 350 S. City Parkway.

Violations excluded from the program are: