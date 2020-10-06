Toy experts reveal their Top 40

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parents, if you’re in the midst of distance learning and working from home yourself, you might want to get your hands on the “Armogear Boxing Battle” from Ness Toys.

“It’s kind of like boxing meets laser tag,” says Laurie Leahey senior editor at Toys, Tots, Pets and More (TTPM). “You are wearing vests, and if you punch your opponent’s vest, it lights up — a great workout and a lot of fun.”

The hot toys for the year are out, and 8NewsNow got a sneak peek today.

Leahey and TTPM have a ton of different toys like collectibles, playsets, construction toys and family games. Even characters from favorite TV shows, like “Blues Clues” on Nickelodeon, are on this year’s Top Toy List.

You can find reviews of all the Top 40 toys at TTPM.com.

Do you have a DIY accessorizer in your life? They might like the Shimmer ‘N Sparkle Gemex Gel Creations Studio by Cr-Z-Art. It lets you take gel material, heat it up and turn it into wearable jewelry.

A hit from “The Mandalorian,” the animatronic “Baby Yoda” from Hasbro is for ages 4 and up. But let’s be honest — there will be plenty of adults who are after this guy.

And for today’s kids who want to be their own content creators, this “Kidizoom Creator Cam” from V-Tech, does it all.

“It comes with a green screen, so you can actually do … through the editing software built into camera, add special effects backgrounds,” Leahey said. She showed how you can make it look like an object is hovering in the air.

Keep in mind, a toy is only “hot” if it’s right for your child. So definitely keep your child’s interests and play desires in mind.