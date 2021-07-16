‘Toy Con’ kicks off at Neonopolis this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Las Vegas will play host to pop culture fans of several generations, as “Toy Con” takes over Neonopolis.

One of the stars you can meet: The Incredible Hulk, Lou Ferrigno!

“I’ve never done a signing like this in Vegas. I’m excited because all the fans are waiting outside to come in,” Ferrigno told 8 News Now. “Got my pictures, autographs. Looking forward to meeting all my fans especially now in Las Vegas.”

He is just one of the many guests that will be there this weekend.

Also on tap are actors from Star Wars, one of Jim Henson’s artists and “Kit” from Knightrider!

The event runs through Sunday. General admission is $20.