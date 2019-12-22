Toxic green slime found oozing onto Detroit highway

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CNN) — Green slime began oozing onto a highway in Detroit on Friday. State police say it turns out the green slime is a cancerous causing chemical called “hexavalent chromium.”

Officials say it was leaking from a local business in the area.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the chemical is usually produced during industrial processes like plating, and is known to cause cancer.

Police say it froze into a blob on Interstate 696 in Detroit. The plan is to use a type of excavator to scoop it up and put it in a safe container. Officials say it could take days to complete the cleanup process.

CNN affiliate WDIV, reports the chemical came from a condemned business called ‘Electro Plating Service.’ It reports the owner was recently sentenced, after pleading guilty to storing hazardous waste without a permit.