Toxic algae found at Lake Mohave has been deemed safe

Las Vegas, NV (KLAS)– One week after finding toxic algae in Lake Mohave, it has been cleared by park biologists.

Park staff says it has received lab results from tested water samples from Cottonwood Cove and Nelson Landing in Lake Mohave.

It was declared these areas clear of Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs). HABs are naturally occurring phenomena in Lake Mohave and Lake Mead ecosystems.

Officials say if you suspect a site has toxic algae, make sure no one in your party, including pets, enters the water or drinks the water. The park will routinely monitor aquatic resources to keep everyone safe.