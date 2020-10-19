Town Hall Tonight: Know your tenant rights when it comes to evictions, housing issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While lawmakers on Capitol Hill debate coronavirus relief, local leaders are trying to fill the information gap.

Clark County officials, Nevada Legal Services and the Housing Assistance Corporation will host an online event to help you navigate housing issues.

That includes tenants’ rights, how to get rental help, how to respond to an eviction notice and sealing eviction records.

You can watch the event Monday night at 6 p.m. on the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Clark County launched a new website last week where people who have suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19 can apply for financial assistance to pay for housing and utilities.

The CARES Housing Assistance Program, or CHAPS, website provides an application where residents can find out if they meet the criteria and apply for help.