LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A town hall was held Wednesday to discuss safety in Summerlin, allowing city officials and law enforcement to answer questions and address any community concerns.

“We were really interested,” Charleen Antom, who lives in Summerlin said. “In what’s going on around here and safety.”

Antom is one of many who attended Wednesday’s town hall put on by Las Vegas City Councilwoman for Ward Two and Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

“When you develop relationships,” Sheriff McMahill said. “That leads to trust.”

Councilwoman Seaman said events like this are crucial to answer any questions and listen to any issues people present.

“One of my biggest responsibilities I have as a city councilwoman,” Councilwoman Seaman told 8 News Now. “Is to have these town halls, because public safety is an important issue.”

Some things discussed included efforts to combat a rise in car thefts, which have seen a 76% spike in Summerlin Area Command so far this year.

Homicides across the valley were also a point of concern, as Sheriff McMahill spoke to the community about what he has been seeing.

“We are down in every crime category except I’m now even in murders,” Sheriff McMahill said. “Because yesterday I had a hell of a day when it came to murders.”

Overall, those who spoke with 8 News Now called this event a good start to make sure everyone is on the same page about being comfortable with where they live.

“They spoke about keeping everybody safe,” Antom concluded. “And I feel quite comfortable.”

Sheriff McMahill also spoke on hiring during Wednesday’s event. He told community members that there were about 300 vacant Metro police officer positions, but he has since hired 150 people.