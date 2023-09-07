LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After extreme weather made its way across the valley, tow truck companies are still busy picking up cars damaged from flood waters.

Wait times for a tow truck reach two to three hours. Many people have been turning to Go & Go Towing for a quicker response since they are open 24/7.

“This whole weekend, we all picked up double shifts,” Bryan Cortez, with Go & Go Towing said. “We were constantly taking calls.”

Cortez acknowledged that most of the vehicles picked up had front-end damage towards the engine but said dealing with these floodwaters was out of their comfort zone as they are used to working on Vegas dry land.

“In the last 23 years we haven’t seen this much of a demand in a single weekend with all of this raining and flooding,” he said.

For those driving, John and Cesar both work in construction and shared with 8 News Now what they saw on the roads.

“Several vehicles stalled on the right side of the highway,” John Mckay said.

“I was driving my truck, and it sat lower so my fog lights were covered in water and the inside too,” Cesar Gonzalez said.

Go & Go Towing received close to 150 calls over the weekend and most of the cars were able to be saved.