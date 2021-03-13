Tow truck community honors driver killed in hit-and-run crash with procession

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of tow truck companies are coming together Saturday to honor the life of Ryan Billotte, who was killed earlier this week in a hit-and-run crash.

A local towing service is holding a tow truck procession that will go from Sunset Station to a memorial service in Henderson at 10:30 a.m.

Billotte, 48, was on the shoulder of I-215 near Decatur when he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the suspect, later identified as 51-year-old Colette Patrice Despain, was arrested on Wednesday. She is being held without bail.